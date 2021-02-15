Novavax signs deal with SK Bioscience for 40 mln vaccine doses for S. Korea

US Markets
U.S. drug developer Novavax Inc said on Monday it has signed a license agreement with South Korea manufacturer SK Bioscience to produce 40 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for South Korea.

"Concurrently, SK Bioscience has finalized an advance purchase agreement with the Korean government to supply 40 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the Republic of Korea beginning in 2021", Novavax said in a statement.

