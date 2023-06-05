News & Insights

Novavax Signs Deal With Bill & Melinda Gates Research Institute To Provide Matrix-M Adjuvant

June 05, 2023 — 08:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), which advances protein-based vaccines with its novel Matrix-M adjuvant, announced on Monday that it has signed a three-year agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Research Institute to provide its adjuvant for use in preclinical vaccine research.

Novavax's patented saponin-based Matrix-M adjuvant, when added to vaccines, enhances the immune system response, making it broader, and more durable.

The adjuvant is a key component of Novavax's COVID vaccine and its developmental stage vaccines including influenza and COVID and influenza combined.

It is also being used through partnerships in clinical and preclinical programs globally for the development of both human and animal vaccines.

"Our Matrix-M adjuvant is proven to enhance and broaden the immune system response when included in vaccines and is already a key component of COVID and malaria vaccines on the market today. We look forward to partnering more broadly with a variety of organizations so that our technology can benefit vaccine development across many disease areas.", said John Jacobs, Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

In premarket activity, shares of Novavax were trading at $7.71, up 1.18% or $0.09 on the Nasdaq.

