Novavax signs deal for supply of coronavirus vaccines to Canada

Novavax Inc said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with Canada to supply up to 76 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The company said it expects to finalize an advance purchase agreement to supply doses of the vaccine beginning as early as the second quarter of next year.

