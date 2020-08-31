Novavax signs deal for supply of coronavirus vaccines to Canada

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Monday it had reached an agreement in principle with Canada to supply up to 76 million doses of its experimental coronavirus vaccine.

The company said it expects to finalize an advance purchase agreement to supply doses of the vaccine beginning as early as the second quarter of next year.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manasmishra24; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 2709))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.