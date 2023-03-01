Novavax shares sink premarket as going concern worries weigh

Adds U.S. premarket share move, details

LONDON March 1 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's shares NVAX.O plunged more than 24% in U.S. premarket trading on Wednesday, a day after the COVID-19 vaccine maker raised doubts about its ability to remain in business.

The stock dropped 24.3% to $7.01 by 4:28 a.m. ET (0929 GMT), while its Frankfurt-listed shares NVV1.F fell 24.8%.

The company, which reported fourth-quarter earnings late on Tuesday, flagged significant uncertainty around its 2023 revenue and said that the U.S. government had not extended its agreement to buy its shots beyond December this year.

Novavax's vaccine had been expected to convince those skeptical about mRNA shots from rivals Moderna MRNA.O and Pfizer PFE.N to get immunized, but the vaccine has been plagued by manufacturing and regulatory delays as well as sluggish uptake in key markets.

The COVID-19 vaccine is Novavax's first marketed product, after more than 35 years in business.

