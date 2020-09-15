Novavax, Serum Institute Of India Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Agreement To 2 Bln/year

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Novavax Inc. (NVAX) announced Tuesday an amendment to its existing agreement with Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. or SIIPL, under which SIIPL will also manufacture the antigen component of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

With this agreement, Novavax increases its global manufacturing capacity of NVX-CoV2373 to over two billion doses annually, when all planned capacity has been brought online by mid-2021. The agreement expands Novavax partnership with world's largest vaccine developer to increase global delivery of NVX-CoV2373.

NVX-CoV2373 is a stable, prefusion protein made using Novavax' recombinant protein nanoparticle technology and includes Novavax' proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant.

Novavax said it will continue to work with extraordinary urgency to develop the vaccine, now in Phase 2 clinical trials, and anticipates starting Phase 3 efficacy trials around the world in the coming weeks.

The antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 is being manufactured at Novavax CZ in Bohumil, Czech Republic (formerly Praha Vaccines), as well as other partner manufacturing sites in Spain, the U.S., the U.K., Republic of Korea , Japan and India.

Novavax' Matrix-M adjuvant is now being manufactured at Novavax AB in Uppsala, Sweden as well as other partner manufacturing sites in the U.S., Denmark.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.