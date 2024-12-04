Novavax to sell Czech Republic manufacturing facility to Novo Nordisk for $200M

Novavax (NVAX) announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell its manufacturing facility in Bohumil, Czech Republic to Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $200M. The agreement includes a transfer of assets, including a 150,000-square foot recombinant protein manufacturing facility with support buildings, along with the existing workforce and all related and required infrastructure. The agreement provides Novavax with non-dilutive capital. In addition to the $190M cash payment in 2024 and additional $10M in 2025, Novavax expects the sale of the facility to result in annual operating cost reductions of approximately $80M. Following closure of the agreement, expected by December 30, full responsibility for the manufacturing facility will be transferred to Novo Nordisk.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVAX:
- Trump Trade: Trump Media considers developing crypto payment service
- Trump expected to pick Martin Makary to head FDA, Reuters reports
- Novavax to Present at Jefferies London Conference
- Moderna (MRNA) and Other Vaccine Stocks Fall on News of RFK Jr. Health Nomination
- Vaccine makers fall after Trump nominates RFK to head HHS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.