Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster
Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Monday it had submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The U.S. vaccine-maker said it was seeking authorization for use of the booster dose after two doses of its own vaccine, and as a mix-and-match booster after other vaccines.
The Novavax vaccine was authorized in the United States for use in adults in July, and health officials had hoped the shot, which uses a more traditional vaccine platform, would convince some vaccine skeptics to get inoculated.
The company last week halved its full-year revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States in the face of a supply glut and soft demand.
