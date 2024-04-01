News & Insights

Novavax Says Updated XBB.1.5 COVID-19 Vaccine Showed Robust Neutralizing Antibody Titers

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Monday that new data from Novavax's ongoing research on its updated XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine in participants who previously received an mRNA vaccine showed robust neutralizing antibody titers for the XBB.1.5 subvariant as well as for the currently circulating JN.1 subvariant.

The data also showed that the vaccine's safety and reactogenicity profile was consistent with its prototype vaccine (NVX-CoV2373).

