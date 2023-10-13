News & Insights

Novavax says new COVID shot now available in many U.S. pharmacies

October 13, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by Christy Santhosh for Reuters ->

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O said on Friday its updated COVID-19 vaccine was available at U.S. pharmacies such as CVS CVS.N, Rite Aid RAD.N and Costco COST.O, a week after gaining clearance from the U.S. health regulator.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the updated vaccine on Oct. 4 for emergency use in individuals aged 12 years and older, nearly a month after the agency cleared updated mRNA shots from Pfizer-BioNTech PFE.N and Moderna MRNA.O.

The updated shots target the XBB variant.

Novavax, whose protein-based shot uses a technology employed for decades to combat diseases, missed out on the vaccine windfall enjoyed by mRNA rivals due to manufacturing issues that delayed filing for approval when the pandemic was raging.

Novavax said that people will have access to the vaccine through major pharmacies, clinics, physicians' offices and government programs.

