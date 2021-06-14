Novavax Says Its Covid Vaccine More Than 90% Effective

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Monday said NVX-CoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary end point in late-stage study.

The phase 3 study of NVX-CoV2373, dubbed Prevent-19, showed overall efficiency of 90.4%, achieving its primary endpoint, Novavax said.

The vaccine candidate showed 100% protection against moderate or severe disease, Novavax said. Vaccine efficacy remained 91% among "high-risk" populations.

The vaccine showed 93% efficacy against predominantly circulating Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest, and 100% efficacy against variants "not considered Variants of Concern/Interest".

The company plans to file for regulatory authorizations in the third quarter.

"Upon regulatory approvals, Novavax remains on track to reach manufacturing capacity of 100 million doses per month by the end of the third quarter and 150 million doses per month by the end of the fourth quarter of 2021," the company said.

