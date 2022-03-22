Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets India authorisation for teens

March 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Tuesday the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country.

