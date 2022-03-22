US Markets
NVAX

Novavax says its COVID vaccine gets India authorisation for teens

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax Inc said on Tuesday the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country.

March 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Tuesday the Drugs Controller General of India has granted emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in the country.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular