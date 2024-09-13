News & Insights

Novavax Says Its COVID-19 Vaccine 2024-2025 Formula Now Available At Major Pharmacies Nationwide

September 13, 2024

RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) announced Friday that doses of the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted (2024-2025 Formula) (NVX-CoV2705) to prevent COVID-19 in individuals aged 12 and older are in stock at major pharmacy retailers across the U.S.

Through agreements with pharmacies, Novavax's updated vaccine is expected to be widely available in locations including, but not limited to, CVS Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Walgreens, Costco, Publix, Sam's Club, Kroger, Meijer, hundreds of other regional grocers and thousands of independent pharmacies.

Novavax's updated vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) on August 30, 2024 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The EUA of this product will remain in effect for the duration of the COVID-19 EUA declaration justifying emergency use of the product, unless the authorization is revoked sooner.

Novavax's vaccine is the only protein-based option available in the U.S. this fall and is in pre-filled syringe presentation.

