US Markets
NVAX

Novavax says it will ship COVID-19 shots to EU in Jan, upon EU approval

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Novavax will start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in January upon authorisation of the shot by the EU drug regulator, the company said in an email on Monday.

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O will start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in January upon authorisation of the shot by the EU drug regulator, the company said in an email on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency's experts were meeting on Monday to decide whether to approve the shot.

The comment followed a report by Reuters that shipments would start in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels;Writing by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NVAX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular