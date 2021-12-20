Novavax says it will ship COVID-19 shots to EU in Jan, upon EU approval

BRUSSELS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O will start delivering its COVID-19 vaccines to the European Union in January upon authorisation of the shot by the EU drug regulator, the company said in an email on Monday.

The European Medicines Agency's experts were meeting on Monday to decide whether to approve the shot.

The comment followed a report by Reuters that shipments would start in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio in Brussels;Writing by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Jon Boyle)

