BioTech
NVAX

Novavax Says H5N1 Vaccine Candidate Showed Immunogenicity In Preclinical Study

July 24, 2025 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Thursday said that its H5N1 avian pandemic influenza vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in nonhuman primates.

Results from the study suggest that a single dose has the potential to provide protective immunity in individuals previously exposed to seasonal influenza. Additionally, data showed that the vaccine candidate demonstrated immunogenicity against currently circulating variants following either single or two-dose administration.

These results were published in Nature Communications.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.