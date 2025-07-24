Novavax Says H5N1 Vaccine Candidate Showed Immunogenicity In Preclinical Study

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Thursday said that its H5N1 avian pandemic influenza vaccine candidate induced robust immune responses in nonhuman primates.

Results from the study suggest that a single dose has the potential to provide protective immunity in individuals previously exposed to seasonal influenza. Additionally, data showed that the vaccine candidate demonstrated immunogenicity against currently circulating variants following either single or two-dose administration.

These results were published in Nature Communications.

