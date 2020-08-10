Novavax says expects it can meet U.S. COVID-19 vaccine demand in 2021

By Abhijith G

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc's NVAX.O manufacturing capacity is sufficient to meet the U.S. demand for COVID-19 vaccines in 2021, which it believes could be as high as 500 million to 600 million doses, executives said on Monday .

Novavax said last week its experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced high levels of antibodies against the novel coronavirus, according to initial data from a small, early-stage clinical trial. Novavax expects to be able to produce well over 2 billion doses of its vaccine annually overall, the executives added during an investor call.

(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell in New York and Abhijith G; Editing by Dan Grebler)

