Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response against Beta variant

June 11 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.Osaid on Friday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies.

