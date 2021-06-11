US Markets
NVAX

Novavax says COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows immune response against Beta variant

Contributor
Mrinalika Roy Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

June 11 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.Osaid on Friday its COVID-19 vaccine candidate showed immune response and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant, which was originally identified in South Africa, in three animal and human studies.

(Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((mrinalika.roy@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 8325;))

