Novavax says COVID-19 shot 80% effective in adolescent study

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O said on Thursday its COVID-19 vaccine showed 80% efficacy in a trial testing it in adolescents aged 12 to 17 years.

The results were obtained during the time the Delta variant was dominant in the United States, Novavax said, adding that the vaccine was 82% effective against the strain.

The company started testing its vaccine in adolescents last year and late last month filed for authorization of the shot in U.S. adults, a much-awaited step following several delays.

Results from the company's trial in adults, which enrolled about 30,000 participants in the United States and Mexico, had shown that the vaccine had an efficacy of 90.4%, Novavax said.

Novavax expects to submit applications for clearance of its vaccine in those aged 12 to 17 to global authorities during the first quarter of 2022.

