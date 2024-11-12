News & Insights

Stocks

Novavax Resumes Phase 3 Vaccine Trials After FDA Hold

November 12, 2024 — 11:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Novavax ( (NVAX) ).

Novavax, a leader in vaccine development, announced the FDA’s removal of a clinical hold on their COVID-19-Influenza combination and influenza vaccine trials, paving the way for Phase 3 trials to commence. This decision follows Novavax’s successful response to safety concerns, confirming no link between a severe adverse event and their vaccine. The company is set to resume trial activities swiftly, reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovative vaccines.

For a thorough assessment of NVAX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVAX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.