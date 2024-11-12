Novavax Resumes Phase 3 Vaccine Trials After FDA Hold

The latest update is out from Novavax ( (NVAX) ).

Novavax, a leader in vaccine development, announced the FDA’s removal of a clinical hold on their COVID-19-Influenza combination and influenza vaccine trials, paving the way for Phase 3 trials to commence. This decision follows Novavax’s successful response to safety concerns, confirming no link between a severe adverse event and their vaccine. The company is set to resume trial activities swiftly, reinforcing its commitment to advancing innovative vaccines.

