Novavax Reports Positive Phase 1 Data For NVX-CoV2373 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) said, NVX-CoV2373, the company's recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M, was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera in phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The study was conducted in 131 healthy adults ages 18-59 years. All subjects developed anti-spike IgG antibodies after a single dose of vaccine, many of them also developing wild-type virus neutralizing antibody responses, and after dose 2, 100% of participants developed wild-type virus neutralizing antibody responses.

"The Phase 1 data demonstrate that NVX-CoV2373 with our Matrix-M adjuvant is a well-tolerated COVID-19 vaccine with a robust immunogenicity profile," said Gregory Glenn, President, Research and Development at Novavax.

The trial was supported by funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and was conducted at two sites in Australia.

Shares of Novavax were up more than 10% after hours.

