Novavax Reports Net Income In Q1; Raises 2025 Revenue Framework

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) reported net income for the first quarter of $519 million, compared to a net loss of $148 million in the same period in 2024. Profit per share was $2.93 compared to a loss of $1.05. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenue for the first quarter was $667 million, compared to $94 million in the same period in 2024.

For 2025, Novavax currently expects to achieve adjusted total revenue of between $975 million and $1.025 billion.

Shares of Novavax are up 23% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

