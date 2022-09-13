Markets
NVAX

Novavax Reports Full Product Registration In South Africa Of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. announced that the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority has granted full product registration with conditions for Novavax' protein-based vaccine, NVX-CoV2373, as a two-dose primary series for active immunization to prevent COVID-19 in adults aged 18 and older. The Novavax vaccine is marketed in South Africa under the brand name Covovax.

NVX-CoV2373 has received authorization for use in adults aged 18 and older from more than 43 countries, including the U.S., and from the WHO.

