Novavax reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

November 09, 2023 — 07:40 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija and Patrick Wingrove for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax NVAX.O on Thursday reported higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, boosted by U.S. government grants to help cover the expense of clinical trials.

The company reported revenue of $187 million for the quarter, down from $734.58 million a year earlier, but above analysts' expectations of $158.5 million, according to LSEG data.

