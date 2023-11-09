Novavax reports better-than-expected quarterly revenue

Nov 9 (Reuters) - COVID-19 vaccine maker Novavax NVAX.O on Thursday reported higher-than-expected revenue for the third quarter, boosted by U.S. government grants to help cover the expense of clinical trials.

The company reported revenue of $187 million for the quarter, down from $734.58 million a year earlier, but above analysts' expectations of $158.5 million, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru and Patrick Wingrove in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.