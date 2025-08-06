Novavax Q2 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), an American biotechnology company, Wednesday reported its financial results and for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported net income of $107 million or $0.62 per share, a decrease from $162 million or $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year.

NVAX reported net sales of $239 million in the three month period, a decrease from $415 million in the second quarter of 2024.

The revenue decline in the second quarter of 2025, down to $239 million from $415 million last year, was primarily due to the absence of large, recurring revenue streams seen in the prior year. Although the quarter included a $175 million milestone from the Nuvaxovid BLA approval, overall revenue was still lower, suggesting reduced income from other sources such as product sales or licensing compared to the same period in 2024.

The company has raised its Full Year 2025 financial guidance for combined research and development and selling, general and administrative expenses. As of August 6, 2025, the company now expects these expenses to range between $495 million and $545 million, up from its previous estimate of $475 million to $525 million issued on May 8, 2025. The upward revision suggests anticipated increases in operating costs, likely driven by expanded investments in development, operational activities, or new strategic initiatives.

NVAX currently trades at $7.55 or 12.19% higher on the NasdaqGS.

