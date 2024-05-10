News & Insights

NVAX

Novavax Q1 Loss Narrows, Beats Estimates; Revises Down Annual Revenue Guidance Below View - Update

May 10, 2024 — 02:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, for the full year, Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) has lowered its revenue guidance below analysts' expectations.

The company now projects annual revenue of $400 million to $600 million against its previous outlook of $800 million to $1 billion. Analysts, on average, expect the firm to record revenue of $845.49 million, for the year.

Q1 Results:

Novavax reported loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$147.550 million, or -$1.05 per share. This compares with -$293.905 million, or -$3.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $93.855 million from $80.951 million last year.

Novavax Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$147.550 Mln. vs. -$293.905 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$1.05 vs. -$3.41 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $93.855 Mln vs. $80.951 Mln last year.

