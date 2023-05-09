Novavax Q1 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX) will host a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on May 9, 2023, to discuss Q1 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://ir.novavax.com/events

To listen to the call, dial (877) 883-0383 (Domestic) or (412) 902-6506 (International), Passcode 3370620.

For a replay call, dial (877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International), Passcode 1969560.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.