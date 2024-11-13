Novavax price target lowered to $12 from $14 at BofA

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Novavax (NVAX) to $12 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company announced Nuvaxovid sales of $38.2M, which beat consensus expectations of $32.6M, but also reported a reduction in full-year revenue guidance to $650M-$700M from $700M-$800M arising from decreased full-year product sales guidance, the analyst noted. Pivoting to focus on early pipeline programs and looking to partner other late-stage programs should help with Novavax’s goal of slashing R&D and SG&A costs, the firm still sees Novavax’s strategy as needing derisking before any significant value-add is realized, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on NVAX:
- NVAX Earnings: Novavax Stock Down on Weak 2024 Revenue Outlook
- Novavax Advances Vaccine Strategy Amid Financial Shifts
- Elliott confirms big Honeywell stake, Home Deport reports Q3 beat: Morning Buzz
- Novavax Resumes Phase 3 Vaccine Trials After FDA Hold
- Novavax reports Q3 EPS (76c), consensus (83c)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.