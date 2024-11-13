News & Insights

Novavax price target lowered to $12 from $14 at BofA

November 13, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on Novavax (NVAX) to $12 from $14 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company announced Nuvaxovid sales of $38.2M, which beat consensus expectations of $32.6M, but also reported a reduction in full-year revenue guidance to $650M-$700M from $700M-$800M arising from decreased full-year product sales guidance, the analyst noted. Pivoting to focus on early pipeline programs and looking to partner other late-stage programs should help with Novavax’s goal of slashing R&D and SG&A costs, the firm still sees Novavax’s strategy as needing derisking before any significant value-add is realized, the analyst tells investors.

