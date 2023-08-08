Novavax posts unexpected Q2 profit on earlier COVID revenue

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O on Tuesday posted an unexpected second-quarter profit on earlier-than-expected revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, but still trimmed its full-year forecast for sales of the shot.

Revenue was $424 million in the quarter, up from $186 million a year ago, helped by a $100 million payment that Canada made in order to cancel doses that it had ordered for 2022.

Analysts had expected revenue of $240 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

