Novavax posts quarterly profit on COVID vaccine sales

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

August 08, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Novavax NVAX.O reported a second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by strong sales from its COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccine maker posted net income of $58 million, or $0.58 per share, in the quarter, compared with a net loss of $510 million, or $2.69 a share, a year earlier.

The company reported revenue of $424 million, compared with analysts' estimates of $240 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

