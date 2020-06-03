Novavax partners with contract drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

June 3 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc NVAX.O on Wednesday entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

An add-on component of Novavax's vaccine that could help enhance the immune response against the coronavirus would be manufactured by privately held AGC Biologics, the contract drugmaker said.

