Novavax partners with contract drugmaker for COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing

Saumya Sibi Joseph Reuters
Novavax Inc on Wednesday entered into a deal with contract drugmaker AGC Biologics to manufacture its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

An add-on component of Novavax's vaccine that could help enhance the immune response against the coronavirus would be manufactured by privately held AGC Biologics, the contract drugmaker said.

