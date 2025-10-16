Novavax (NVAX) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $8.48 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.83% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

The stock of vaccine maker has risen by 6.2% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 3.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.92%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 42.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $67 million, showing a 20.72% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.53 per share and a revenue of $1.03 billion, demonstrating changes of +305.69% and +51.52%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.67% lower. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.52. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.89 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that NVAX has a PEG ratio of 0.12. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.84.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.