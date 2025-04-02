Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $5.98, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.67%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The vaccine maker's shares have seen a decrease of 21.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 5.32% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.28%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Novavax in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.43, up 59.05% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $72.27 million, indicating a 23.01% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.11 per share and a revenue of $536.58 million, signifying shifts of +91.06% and -21.34%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Novavax. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 36.21% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Novavax possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

