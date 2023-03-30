Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $6.59, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 2.92% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.75%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.72%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of -$3.04 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 218.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $137.18 million, down 80.51% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.66 per share and revenue of $969 million, which would represent changes of +32.78% and -51.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.92% lower within the past month. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

