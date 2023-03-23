Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $5.76, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.24%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 36.48% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$3.04, down 218.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $137.18 million, down 80.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$5.66 per share and revenue of $969 million. These totals would mark changes of +32.78% and -51.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.92% lower within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

