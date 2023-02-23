Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $9.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.2%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 18.09% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 2.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 28, 2023. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of -$1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90.16%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $377.64 million, up 69.95% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.26% lower. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX)

