Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $11.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 13.15% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.3% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of -$1.27 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 88.64%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $367.82 million, up 65.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.81% higher within the past month. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

