Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $58.95, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 30.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 7.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.91%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of $5.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 249.64% from the prior-year quarter.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $27.23 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +216.17% and +285.34%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.32% higher within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.19. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.11, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, NVAX's PEG ratio is currently 0.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

