Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $264.41, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.39%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.57%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.56%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$1.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $262.05 million, up 2871.11% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.38% lower. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NVAX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.66.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

