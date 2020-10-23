Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $93.13, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 8.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of $2.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 329.13%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $234.17 million, up 9229.32% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $447.31 million, which would represent changes of +240.29% and +2296.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.56% lower within the past month. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NVAX has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.82.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Novavax, Inc. (NVAX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.