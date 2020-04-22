Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $21.37, moving -0.74% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.99%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.81%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 68.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 22.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 19.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 70.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.50 million, down 12.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.63 per share and revenue of $10.80 million, which would represent changes of +52.27% and -42.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.02% higher within the past month. NVAX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

