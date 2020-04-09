Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $17.05, moving -0.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.78%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 63.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 6.04%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.42%.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.65, up 70.45% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.50 million, down 12.06% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$2.63 per share and revenue of $10.80 million, which would represent changes of +52.27% and -42.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.06% higher. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

