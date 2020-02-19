Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $7.95, marking a -0.5% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 18.64% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.43% in that time.

NVAX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 58.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.99 million, down 34.89% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

