Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $6.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.68%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 53.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NVAX is projected to report earnings of -$1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 58.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.99 million, down 34.89% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.9% higher within the past month. NVAX currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.