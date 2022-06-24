Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $51.67 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had gained 10.07% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of $5.51 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 249.64% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.68 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion, which would represent changes of +205.29% and +285.34%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.3% lower within the past month. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.1. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.22.

We can also see that NVAX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.06. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

