Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $86.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 11.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.02%.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 106.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $524.29 million, up 87.47% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.86% lower. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Novavax's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.11, so we one might conclude that Novavax is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

