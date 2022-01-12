Novavax (NVAX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $130.17, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 22.41% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 106.67% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $524.29 million, up 87.47% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.97% lower. Novavax currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Novavax is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.56, which means Novavax is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 108, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

