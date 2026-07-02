Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves 1.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $9.59, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 7.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 8.44%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Novavax in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Novavax to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 158.06%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $50.04 million, indicating a 79.08% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.19 per share and a revenue of $371.85 million, demonstrating changes of -107.36% and -66.9%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Novavax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Novavax is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 153, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.