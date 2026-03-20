Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $9.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.23% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.01%.

Shares of the vaccine maker have appreciated by 5.58% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 7.54%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Novavax in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.31, marking a 110.58% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $55.78 million, reflecting a 91.63% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$0.11 per share and revenue of $342.53 million, indicating changes of -104.26% and -69.51%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 47.68% higher. Right now, Novavax possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.