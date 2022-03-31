Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -1.47%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed at $73.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 13.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 5.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Novavax as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Novavax is projected to report earnings of $3.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 208.2%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $888.11 million, up 98.58% from the year-ago period.

NVAX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.84 per share and revenue of $4.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +197.44% and +298.65%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.6% lower within the past month. Novavax is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Novavax is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.27. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.96, which means Novavax is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.