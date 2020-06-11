Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -1.18%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $44.43, moving -1.18% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 5.89% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 6.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NVAX as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NVAX to post earnings of -$0.20 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 88.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.33 million, up 1040.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.84 per share and revenue of $111.38 million. These totals would mark changes of +84.75% and +496.81%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NVAX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 67.5% higher. NVAX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

