Novavax (NVAX) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know

Novavax (NVAX) closed the most recent trading day at $51.43, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the vaccine maker had lost 3.34% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 4.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.06% in that time.

Novavax will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.51, up 216% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 249.64% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $24.68 per share and revenue of $4.42 billion. These totals would mark changes of +205.29% and +285.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Novavax. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.3% lower. Novavax is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Novavax has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.61, which means Novavax is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, NVAX's PEG ratio is currently 0.06. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

